Prepare yourself to sit the PMP and CAPM certification exams with this study guide (​ZDNet Academy)

Give your career a boost with this immersive project management study guide that will prepare you to sit the CAPM® and PMP® certification exams. Project Management Professional Certification Training, available in the ZDNet Academy, provides lifetime access to over 76 courses that will help you develop your management skills and broaden your career opportunities.

Officially approved by the Project Management Institute, these courses follow exam guidelines, let you study completely on your own time, and allow you to meet the 35 contact-hour requirement to sit the PMP® exam.

Invest in your future with Project Management Professional Certification Training, currently available for a significantly reduced price at $49.99.

ZDNet Academy is a training and certification area on ZDNet and TechRepublic, offered in partnership with StackCommerce. ZDNet may get a share of revenue from the sale of these products and services offered by our partners.