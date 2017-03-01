Pure Storage satisfies Q4 targets, shares slip on soft guidance

Pure Storage CEO Scott Dietzen said in a statement that he expects the flash storage firm to reach $1 billion in revenue this year.

Enterprise storage provider Pure Storage posted better-than-expected fourth quarter results Wednesday after the bell.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based company reported a net loss of $1.4 million, or three cents per share.

Non-GAAP losses were 10 cents a share on revenue of $227.9 million, up 52 percent year-over-year.

Wall Street was expecting a loss of eight cents a share on revenue of $224.47 million.

For the first quarter, Pure Storage is forecasting revenue in the range of $171 million to $179 million, which is well below Wall Street's estimate of $201.74 million. Shares of Pure Storage dropped more than nine percent in late trading.

Nevertheless, Pure Storage CEO Scott Dietzen said in a statement that he expects the all-flash firm to reach $1 billion in revenue this year, the eighth since its founding.

"Meanwhile, our balance sheet remains strong, with $547 million in cash and zero debt - we have everything we need to continue to drive market share gains as the secular shifts to cloud computing and all-silicon storage gain momentum," Dietzen added in a blog post.

Pure Storage claims to have added 450 customers in Q4, boosting its total to more than 3,000 customers worldwide. Notable Q4 additions include Subway, Hulu and health-tech company Royal Philips.

