Qualcomm steps up its IoT game with processors designed to ease standard fragmentation

Qualcomm is stepping up its Internet of things game with support for Android Things OS, integration with Amazon Web Services and two systems-on-chips that aggregate a bevy of standards.

special feature Louisville and the Future of the Smart City Louisville, Kentucky is building a unique bridge between the smart city and the smart home. Here's what communities and citizens can learn about the benefits of the onrushing digital transformation. Read More

The two system-on-chips (SoCs), QCA4020 and QCA4024, support standards such as Bluetooth Low Energy 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, ZigBee and Thread. As for development, Qualcomm's new systems have pre-integrated support for Apple's HomeKit, Open Connectivity Foundation, AWS' IoT software development kit (SDK) and Microsoft's Azure IoT Devices SDK.

Harnessing IoT: Enterprise IoT in 2017: The state of play | Internet of Things: CIOs are getting ready for the next big revolution | The Internet of Things: 10 types of enterprise deployments | 16 questions CXOs should ask before starting an IoT project | How to calculate TCO and ROI for enterprise IoT implementations | The five industries leading the IoT revolution

Qualcomm's new processors are being outlined at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Qualcomm's SOCs are sampling today and will be commercially available in the second half of 2017.

Separately, Qualcomm said that it will be first to add support for Google's Android Things OS on its 4G LTE processors. Android Things will be supported on Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processors with X5 LTE modems. The company noted that Android Things support, due later this year, will also connect to Google Cloud Platform.

Add it up and you quickly see Qualcomm's plan: Be the Swiss Army processor for IoT deployments. Qualcomm, which recently diversified its business via the acquisition of NXP, is likely to find an audience given that the smart home, smart city and IoT landscape overall is fragmented and more integration is needed.

Among other items from Qualcomm: