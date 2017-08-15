Rackspace rolls out managed data protection service

Rackspace is bolstering cybersecurity offerings, rolling out a new service to help companies identify and protect sensitive data in accordance with various compliance requirements.

Utilizing the Vormetric Transparent Data Encryption platform to protect data, the new service enables firms to restrict access to approved company personnel and processes. It also generates detailed information about unauthorized access by users, applications and systems.

The Privacy and Data Protection (PDP) service also offers detailed compliance reporting that gives customers a monthly, comprehensive view of their data usage. That should help them comply with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as well as other compliance standards like the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Rackspace is one of several vendors lining up new cybersecurity tools and services ahead of the GDPR's implementation in May 2018. The new regulations will require organizations to protect data belonging to EU citizens and to know where the data is flowing at all times.

As compliance requirements evolve, so do the threats: Rackspace highlighted a recent Forrester Research report which showed that 49 percent of global network security decision-makers have experienced at least one breach in the past year.

"Cyber attacks are becoming more sophisticated and breaches involving unauthorized access to customer data are more common, but many businesses lack the in-house resources and expertise to deal with these threats," Christy Schumann, general manager of Rackspace Managed Security, said in a statement.

Since going private last year, Rackspace has been building up its business as a managed cloud services provider. The new PDP service compliments its existing managed security and compliance assistance offerings, which give customers help planning for best practice multi-cloud security and day-to-day security monitoring. PDP is now in general availability for customers in all regions.

