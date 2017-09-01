​Raspberry Pi: Google plans more AI projects to follow DIY voice recognition kit

Google is working on more artificial intelligence projects to follow its Voice Kit for Raspberry Pi.

Google's AIY Voice Kit is a do-it-yourself, voice-recognition kit for Raspberry Pi-based maker projects.

The initial run of the kits sold out in a few hours, but Google said more will be available for purchase in stores and online in the US in the coming weeks, and the kit will be available elsewhere by the end of the year.

The Voice Kit includes the same VoiceHAT (Hardware Accessory on Top), mic board, speaker, components, connectors, and cardboard box to keep it all together, as was offered when the kit was first given away with the MagPi magazine.

The Google Assistant SDK is configured by default to bring hotword detection, voice control, natural language understanding, Google's smarts and more to the Voice Kit. Users can extend the project further with local vocabularies using TensorFlow, Google's open source machine learning framework for custom voice user interfaces. Projects built using the kit include a Dalek-voiced assistant and a voice-activated internet streaming radio.

Google said the positive reception to Voice Kit means other projects will follow.

"We'll soon bring makers the "eyes," "ears," "voice" and sense of "balance" to allow simple, powerful device interfaces," said Billy Rutledge, director of AIY Projects at Google.