Raspberry Pi-powered boom sensor: Detect earthquakes, H-bombs, SpaceX launches

Video: How to set up your Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+.

Raspberry Shake, the maker of an eponymous Raspberry Pi-based seismograph, has launched a new sensor that can pick up inaudible sound waves from earthquakes, landslides, or even the next SpaceX launch.

The Raspberry Boom is the sonic companion to the personal seismograph, both of which are sold to home scientists who want to be part of an Earth-monitoring network.

The new Raspberry Pi-powered infrasonic boom sensor can detect sounds from a local region that are inaudible to human ears.

Users can also connect the device to the Raspberry Shake network and contribute to its EQ Viewer, which displays recent earthquake activity, and Station View, which offers a map of significant ground motion.

Raspberry Shake used a prototype Raspberry Boom in February to measure sonic booms created by SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launch and landing. It's also got software to generate a video that displays the waveform and spectrum of the sounds.

The developers believe that with a network of the sensors it will be possible to track and locate events including storms, planes flying overhead, gunfire, nuclear test explosions, volcanoes and meteors.

And to support the Kick Starter campaign that launched yesterday, they're planning to send one of the Raspberry Booms 80,000 feet (24,000 meters) into the atmosphere on a 42-foot diameter solar balloon.

The company only had a $7,000 funding target, which it reached in six minutes, and has already exceeded that goal by over $40,000.

Pledges start at $179 for the Raspberry Boom circuit board but it's also available with an enclosure and storage. The circuit board is designed to work with the Raspberry Pi Zero as well as the Raspberry Pi Model B, B+, Raspberry Pi 2 Model B, and Raspberry Pi 3 Model B.

Video: Presenting the Raspberry Boom prototypes. Source: Raspberry Shake/YouTube

Previous and related coverage

Raspberry Pi goes Android Auto: Now you can build your own cheap car head unit

Why buy a finished Android Auto head unit when you can hack one together with a Raspberry Pi 3?

How to set up your Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

This video walks you through everything you need to know to set up your Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+.

BBC's Raspberry Pi Zero rival heads to Canada in 100,000 bulk order

Canada looks to spark interest in computer science with the help of the BBC's micro:bit development board.

Mozilla's Raspberry Pi gateway helps connect up your smart home

Mozilla has released its Things Gateway, with a host of new features for controlling smart home devices.