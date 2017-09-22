Raspberry Pi Zero-sized PocketBeagle: $25 open-source computer is tiny as a key fob

Image: BeagleBoard.org Foundation

BeagleBone maker BeagleBoard.org foundation has launched the PocketBeagle, an alternative to the Raspberry Pi Zero.

The $25 PocketBeagle is based on the Octavo Systems OSD3358 system-in-package (SiP), the same SiP that powers the credit card-sized BeagleBone Black Wireless, but is half the size. The SiP module features a 1GHz Texas Instruments ARM AM3358 processor, 512MB of DDR3, and power management.

The processor also has two 200MHz programmable real-time units, which the BeagleBoard foundation says makes them ideal components for building things like drones, 3D printers, robots, and laser cutters.

The RPUs are good for handling a lot of little tasks, which require low latency and low overhead, while the ARM processor is for handling high-throughput applications, according to the BeagleBoard foundation.

It also features 72 expansion pin headers with power and battery inputs and outputs, high-speed USB, eight analog inputs and 44 digital input/outputs. There are also microUSB and microSD connectors to add storage.

Like other hardware from BeagleBoard, the PocketBeagle is open-source hardware and comes with EAGLE and KiCAD files.

BeagleBoard hasn't set pricing yet but said it should cost $25 from its distributors, Arrow, DigiKey and Mouser.

According to Arrow, the device is compatible with Debian Linux images customized for BeagleBone.

