Raspberry Pi Zero-sized PocketBeagle: $25 open-source computer is tiny as a key fob

BeagleBoard's latest developer board is tiny enough to live inside robots, drones and 3D printers.

By | | Topic: Hardware

beagleboardorgfoundationpocketbeaglesizecompare.jpg

BeagleBoard.org hasn't yet set pricing for its tiny new PocketBeagle but it should cost about $25.

 Image: BeagleBoard.org Foundation

BeagleBone maker BeagleBoard.org foundation has launched the PocketBeagle, an alternative to the Raspberry Pi Zero.

The $25 PocketBeagle is based on the Octavo Systems OSD3358 system-in-package (SiP), the same SiP that powers the credit card-sized BeagleBone Black Wireless, but is half the size. The SiP module features a 1GHz Texas Instruments ARM AM3358 processor, 512MB of DDR3, and power management.

The processor also has two 200MHz programmable real-time units, which the BeagleBoard foundation says makes them ideal components for building things like drones, 3D printers, robots, and laser cutters.

The RPUs are good for handling a lot of little tasks, which require low latency and low overhead, while the ARM processor is for handling high-throughput applications, according to the BeagleBoard foundation.

It also features 72 expansion pin headers with power and battery inputs and outputs, high-speed USB, eight analog inputs and 44 digital input/outputs. There are also microUSB and microSD connectors to add storage.

Like other hardware from BeagleBoard, the PocketBeagle is open-source hardware and comes with EAGLE and KiCAD files.

BeagleBoard hasn't set pricing yet but said it should cost $25 from its distributors, Arrow, DigiKey and Mouser.

According to Arrow, the device is compatible with Debian Linux images customized for BeagleBone.

Previous and related coverage

Raspberry Pi Zero clone: This open source board offers Chromecast-quality sound

With Chromecast-like audio, fully open-source VoltaStream Zero arrives in Raspberry Pi Zero form.

Raspberry Pi Zero W rival: New $10 Orange Pi 2G-IoT hooks into mobile networks

Raspberry Pi challenger Orange Pi has packed a 2G antenna into its latest developer board, aiming to target Internet of Things applications.

More on Raspberry Pi

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All