RAVPower fast wireless charger pad for iPhone X/8 and QI-enabled Android devices

I've tested a lot of wireless chargers over the past few months, and one stands head and shoulders above the competition - the RAVPower Wireless Charging Pad.

So, what do I like about the RAVPower Wireless Charging Pad? Well, quite a lot to be honest.

First, it supports fast charging on the iPhone X and iPhone 8 at a very reasonable price - only $45 (and stay tuned for a way to get your hands on this product at a heavily discounted price for a limited period). For this you not only get the charging pad, but you also get a 24W QC 3.0 adapter, which is needed for the pad to support fast charging. This charger can be used to cable charge devices such as the Samsung Galaxy, Google Nexus, or Microsoft Lumia phones at 10W, allowing for a really fast tethered charge.

Note that any fast wireless charger that's sold without an adapter will require you to buy a separate adapter, which can add significantly to the cost.

And the RAVPower Wireless Charging Pad actually does support fast charging. I've tested it and if you have an iPhone X or iPhone 8 with iOS 11.2 or higher installed, it does output the required 7.5W.

The pad is also easy to use. Just pop your handset down on it, and the charging begins. With Qi-enabled devices you also get a charge indicator that switches from orange to green when the device is fully charged, which is a nice visual indicator that you've got a full battery. Unfortunately this feature is not supported on iPhones because they do not support communication with the charging pad.

The RAVPower Wireless Charging Pad is also lightweight and small enough to take with you on your travels, and the anti-skid silicone coating on the pad helps prevent your phone sliding off when it's in use.

On the safety front, the charging pad features built-in over-current, over-voltage, and over-temperature protection systems.

The RAVPower Wireless Charging Pad is priced at $44.99, but you can pick one up from Amazon.com for a discounted price of $34.99 using the coupon code ZDWIREPH at checkout (valid until 01/25/2018 11:59 PM PST), or from Amazon.co.uk for the discounted price of £23.99 using the coupon code V4WBZHPP at checkout (valid until 21/01/2018 23:59 GMT).

I've been using the RAVPower Wireless Charging Pad for several weeks now and it's been 100 percent reliable, the build quality is solid, and the product has stood up well to daily use, not showing any wear at all despite the fact that I'm far more careless with things than the average person. Highly recommended.

