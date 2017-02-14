Recorded Future expands platform to scan every source on the web for digital threats

NopSec

Recorded Future has extended the capabilities of the firm's threat intelligence platform to harvest data from every source on the web, granting the enterprise increased visibility into emerging digital threats.

On Monday at the RSA Conference 2017 in San Francisco, the firm said the Recorded Future Web Intelligence Engine has received a substantial upgrade. The platform, designed with corporate security specialists in mind, automatically slurps data from online sources before machine learning and language processing comes into play to analyze billions of data points.

The security solution is able to scan and harvest this information from all types of sources on the web, the company claims. These data points, gathered from each level of the Internet -- the clear, deep, and Dark Web -- are used to determine malicious attacks and now include:

Technical sources: Such as indicators of compromise from malware infrastructure and files, vulnerabilities, phishing campaigns, infections, and web infrastructure.

Such as indicators of compromise from malware infrastructure and files, vulnerabilities, phishing campaigns, infections, and web infrastructure. Open sources: Mined from the clear web like Google, Facebook, Twitter, paste sites, and code repositories.

Mined from the clear web like Google, Facebook, Twitter, paste sites, and code repositories. Closed or Dark Web sources: Information can now be scraped from difficult-to-access closed forums and marketplaces, including TOR sites, criminal forums, and closed underground forums.

Recorded Future says that giving IT professionals access to such a stream of data is a "first for the industry."

"To reduce the risk of attacks, defenders need intelligence from the widest range of sources in the shortest amount of time," Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and co-founder at Recorded Future said. "The speed and scale required to achieve this are beyond human capacity alone.

"Our Web Intelligence Engine analyzes and automatically connects the dots across the broadest set of sources to put businesses in a much better position to defend against threats," Ahlberg added.

Last year, Recorded Future integrated the engine with threat information streams from Palo Alto Networks, IBM's Resilient and FireEye's iSIGHT.