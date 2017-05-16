Report: Apple to discontinue iPad Mini

Apple's iPad Mini is on the chopping block, according to a report from BGR.

Apple's iPad Mini once had a meaningful place in the company's approach to tablets, offering a more portable, easier to manage a device with a 7.9-inch display when compared to the 9.7-inch standard iPad design.

Then as smartphones with larger displays began to take hold, Apple eventually released its "Plus" line of smartphones with a 5.5-inch display and the need for a smaller iPad slowly began to erode.

More recently Apple released an entry-level 9.7-inch iPad that undercuts the price of the iPad Mini by $70.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

Apple's annual developer conference takes place in June, with the opening keynote scheduled for June 5. During that keynote, the company is expected to announce updates to its multiple software platforms including iOS and macOS.

There have also been reports that the company will announce a 10.5-inch iPad Pro model, along with a Siri Speaker to compete with the likes of Google Home and Amazon's Echo platform.

The report didn't specific when Apple would discontinue the iPad Mini.