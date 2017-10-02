Ring Protect is a DIY home security product

Having always-connected cameras and a doorbell to help keep tabs on your home provides peace of mind. I've experienced it first hand, after reviewing Ring's Video Doorbell Pro and the more recent Floodlight Cam. However, I've often thought about what I would do if I caught someone breaking into my home on one of Rings' cameras. I'd likely close the app, call 911, and monitor the situation from afar.

It's a solution to a problem I never want to face. Ring, however, wants to add even more peace of mind to its product lineup with Ring Protect.

Ring

Protect is the company's first home security system, and costs the same monthly rate that Ring users are likely to already pay - $10.

A Protect kit will set you back $199 and includes a base station, keyboard, contact sensor for a door or window, a passive infrared sensor for motion detection, and a Z-Wave extender. Naturally, all of Ring's current camera products work with Protect.

Instead of having to manually monitor alerts at your home, Ring Protect provides constant live monitoring. According to a video Ring shared with ZDNet, Ring representatives will call you when there's an issue detected and call for help if necessary.

Ring Protect is available for pre-order starting Monday, October 2, at Ring.com, HomeDepot.com, and BestBuy.com. Protect will be available in stores in late October.