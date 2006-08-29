S60 3rd Edition browser takes the mobile device prize

Browsing on mobile devices currently relies a lot on the web page author to create a mobile version of their website. The S60 3rd Edition browser provides a good mobile browsing experience for virtually any website you like to visit, including bank sites and other secure websites.

I replaced my Treo 650 with the Nokia E61 and have absolutely no regrets as I have gained a much more stable, higher quality phone and better web browsing device. I have been talking up the excellent S60 3rd Edition web browser and then just found a link to a couple videos on Treo Today that show the Nokia E61 in comparison to a Treo 650 and its Blazer web browser. Even the Treo website admits the Nokia E61 is clearly the winner in the mobile browser wars. I have tried browsing on Windows Mobile, Palm, and Symbian devices over the last 9 years and I think the browsing on this new S60 3rd Edition browser is the BEST I have ever experienced.

