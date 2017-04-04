Salesforce bolsters Sales Cloud with more Einstein AI

Salesforce on Tuesday announced the release of the Einstein High Velocity Sales Cloud, a bundle of technologies and features aimed at boosting productivity for sales teams.

Salesforce's Spring 2017 release, rolled out in early March, officially integrated Einstein across its platform, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Analytics Cloud, and Community Cloud.

This latest Sales Cloud iteration brings new and existing features together in one place in an effort to make AI capabilities more accessible to a broader range of sales workers.

The release includes Sales Cloud features such as Einstein Lead Scoring, which automates lead prioritization; Einstein Activity Capture, which automatically logs staff interactions with customers; Lightning Dialer, which reduces the need to look up phone numbers; Salesforce Engage, which offers real-time prospect engagement notifications; and the Lightning Sales Console, a central control dashboard that cuts down on app toggling.

Salesforce also said Tuesday that its Government Cloud now has its Impact Level 4 (IL4) authorization for agencies across all levels, including aerospace and DoD sectors. The certification means the Salesforce platform can deploy across the aerospace and Department of Defense sectors.

"The aerospace and defense sectors are ripe for modernization -- siloed systems and legacy technologies are hindering their ability to innovate at scale," said Dave Rey, EVP of Public Sector at Salesforce. "With IL4 provisional authorization for Government Cloud, these sectors can now transform into modern, mobile, responsive and intelligent organizations."

In a third announcement, Salesforce said the city of Denver will use Salesforce's technology to power its 311 system. In a nut shell, Denver citizens will be able use photos to report utility and maintenance problems to city government via mobile or web app.