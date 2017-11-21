Salesforce delivers strong Q3, ups revenue outlook

The fourth quarter non-GAAP earnings outlook is a bit light relative to expectations. Salesforce also projects fiscal 2019 revenue.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Cloud

Salesforce delivered a strong fiscal third quarter and upped its revenue targets, but its earnings outlook for the fourth quarter is a bit light.

The company reported third quarter earnings of 7 cents a share on revenue of $2.68 billion, up 25 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the third quarter were 39 cents a share.

Wall Street was looking for Salesforce to report third quarter revenue of $2.65 billion with non-GAAP earnings of 37 cents a share.

Sales Cloud was Salesforce's largest business with revenue of $906.5 million. Service Cloud checked in with third quarter sales of $738.1 million.

salesforce-q3-fiscal-2018-a.png

As for the outlook, Salesforce projected fiscal fourth quarter revenue between $2.8 billion and $2.81 billion with non-GAAP earnings of 32 cents a share to 33 cents a share.

Analysts were projecting fourth quarter revenue of $2.79 billion with non-GAAP earnings of 34 cents a share.

For fiscal 2018, Salesforce projected revenue between $10.43 billion to $10.44 billion with non-GAAP earnings of $1.32 a share to $1.33 a share.

Salesforce also provided fiscal 2019 guidance. The company projected annual revenue of $12.45 billion to $12.50 billion, up 19 percent to 20 percent. Salesforce said it will provide its earnings and cash flow outlook on its fourth quarter report.

The company ended the quarter with 28,527 employees, up from 23,939 a year ago.

Related:

Everything as a service:

Related Topics:

Enterprise Software Digital Transformation Data Centers CXO Innovation Storage
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All