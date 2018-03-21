​Samsung adds fingerprint sensor to 8-inch foundry

Samsung has added two new solutions to its 8-inch, or 200 millimeter wafer, foundry service, the company has announced.

RF/IoT and fingerprint sensor will be now available, along with the existing eFlash, power, display driver IC (DDI) and CMOS image sensor offerings.

All 8-inch offerings will be processed at Line 6 at Giheung, South Korea.

eFlash will be offered in 130 nanometers (nm) and 65nm. Power chips will come in the same sizes. DDI will be offered in 180nm, 130nm, 90nm, and 70nm; while image sensors will be offered in 90nm.

RF/IoT will come in 90nm and fingerprint sensor 180nm.

Last year in May, Samsung made foundry a separate division, on par with its memory and logic businesses.

The division launched the 8-nanometer process for processors in October last year.

It will launch a 7-nanometer process this year and compete with TSMC, its Taiwanese rival, for customers such as Apple and Qualcomm.

Processors made through the 7-nanomter process will likely be deployed in new smartphones as early as the second half of the year.

Samsung's logic chip business is selling its ISOCELL brand of image sensors, including the recently launched Fast2L3, which powers the Galaxy S9's camera.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Samsung begins construction of $6 billion EUV semiconductor line

The new $6 billion line in Hwaseong will produce semiconductors under 7-nanometers for use in next-generation mobiles and servers when it begins operation in 2020.

Samsung, Qualcomm to make 5G chips with 7-nanometer process

Qualcomm's future Snapdragon 5G mobile chipsets will be manufactured using Samsung's 7-nanometer Low Power Plus (LPP) extreme ultra violet (EUV) process.

Samsung launches 30.72 terabyte SAS SSD

Samsung Electronics has launched a 30.72 terabyte SAS SSD, the PM1643, which boasts the largest memory capacity ever for a single form factor storage device aimed at next-generation datacentres.

Will Bixby consolidate Samsung's smart TV and IoT experience?

Samsung is bringing AI to its smart TVs in the form of voice assistant Bixby, but whether the move will bring the company closer to its 'total' IoT consumer experience remains to be seen.

Samsung confirms production of ASIC chips for cryptocurrency mining (TechRepublic)

The South Korean company hasn't given any details but has confirmed it began producing crypto mining chips in January.