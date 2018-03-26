Samsung and KDDI complete 5G trial in baseball stadium

KDDI and Samsung have competed a 5G field trial in a 30,000-person capacity baseball stadium in Japan, the companies announced.

The two firms successfully downloaded and streamed a live feed of 4K video on a 5G tablet at Okinawa Cellular Stadium.

Samsung's 5G access units with beam-forming technology were installed on a light tower outside the left field fence.

A 5G coverage area was created in the direction of the home plate up to the first and third base and tablets were placed on the covered seats to download and stream 4K videos.

The successful outcome will lead to new viewing experiences in crowded places like international conferences and music concerts using 5G and ultra-high frequency spectrum, such as the 28GHz used for the trial, the companies said.

In December, Samsung and KDDI achieved download speeds of 1.7Gbps on a high-speed train in Tokyo.

Samsung's network business has been working with global telcos in 5G efforts. In February, the firm tested a 5G video call using tablets between Verizon and KT.

In the same month, it announced a 5G fixed wireless trial with French telco Orange in Romania.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Top 5G announcements from MWC 2018

We round up the biggest announcements on 5G made during MWC 2018 in Barcelona this week.

Samsung expands IoT partnerships for ARTIK, teams up with PTC

Samsung is stepping up its industrial IoT game, with its ARTIK platform as a service.

ZTE unveils 5G network slicing solution

ZTE has announced the launch of its cloud-based end-to-end 5G network slicing solution.

Is 5G the missing link for autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and a brave new world?

We may have hit peak 5G hype before 5G is actually available. But is 5G really a game changer?

Samsung partners with St Vincent's Hospital for pain management with VR (TechRepublic)

At Samsung's inaugural Healthcare smart summit, professor Steven Faux at Sydney's St Vincent Hospital talked TechRepublic through their use of virtual reality to manage pain management as part of an upcoming trial with Samsung Australia.