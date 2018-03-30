Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Release date, new features, and everything else we know so far

Video: Samsung says Bixby 2.0 is coming to Galaxy Note 9

We are still a few months away from knowing anything concrete about Samsung's Galaxy Note 9, but that isn't going to stop us from covering the various leaks and rumors leading up to its launch.

As one of the more business-focused smartphones available, Samsung's Galaxy Note line has a huge following and fanfare, even after that whole battery debacle.

Read also: One month with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8: The S Pen rises above all else | Galaxy Note 8 review: The epitome of a business-first smartphone | The 10 best smartphones of 2018

Here's what the rumor mill is currently saying about the next Note:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Release date

Might debut in August 2018

If so, it'd release soon after

There's no set date yet.

If Samsung's previous release schedule for the Note line is any indication, we should expect to see the Galaxy Note 9 announced in late August, with a release to follow a week or two later.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Design

Don't expect a design overhaul

Might have a fingerprint sensor in front display

Not much is known about the Galaxy Note 9's design quite yet.

Using the Galaxy S9's design as a baseline, I think it's safe to say we only see minor changes to the Galaxy Note 9 in comparison to the Galaxy Note 8. For example, the Galaxy S9 lineup moved the fingerprint sensor from below the camera instead of next to it. Other than that, there really wasn't a huge difference and not much else changed.

Rumors have gone back and forth regarding Samsung using a fingerprint sensor embedded into the Note 9's display, and right now, the current consensus is that it's a go.

At least one analyst at KGI seems to think the Galaxy Note 9 will feature a fingerprint sensor embedded within the display. That means the back of the phone may be free of any sort of fingerprint sensor, relying instead on a sensor located in the display, most likely where the virtual home button currently is placed.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Features

Could come with a bigger battery

Samsung has confirmed Bixby 2.0 is coming

Twitter user Ice Universe, who has a proven record when it comes to leaking Samsung products, claimed the Galaxy Note 9 will boast a bigger battery.

One thing we do know for certain is that Samsung plans to launch Bixby 2.0, its voice assistant, alongside the Galaxy Note 9.

Previous and related coverage