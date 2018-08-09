Nine reasons the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is best for business

Video: Galaxy Note 9: Why the world's most powerful business phone comes with Fortnite

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 9 at an Unpacked event today in New York City and we have one in hand for testing. It is likely to challenge other flagship phones and will gain a spot somewhere in our 10 best smartphones list.

The Note series has always had an enterprise focus and this year's Note 9 is no exception to that strategy. After reviewing all of the details on the Note 9 and getting some hands-on time with it, here are nine reasons the Note 9 is best for business:

S Pen capability: In addition to all of the great S Pen functions contained in the Note 8, such as screen-off memos, real-time translation, screen magnification, and more, Samsung included a Bluetooth radio for enhanced functionality. The new Note 9 S Pen can also be used to launch apps, initiate the camera shutter, play/pause music and video, changes slides in PowerPoint, and more. Add a laser pointer next year and it will be the ultimate office tool. Storage and RAM: One of the main focal points for Samsung marketing is storage capacity with 128GB as the entry level capacity and a whopping 512GB as an option. In addition, a microSD card supporting current 512GB cards is provided so you can have 1TB in the palm of your hand. RAM options include 6GB and 8GB capacities. Dual rear cameras: Samsung took the capable dual camera setup from the S9 Plus and added intelligence so that 20 types of scenes are recognized and optimized. We have seen similar camera AI features from Huawei and LG so far, so it make sense for Samsung to add it as well. Flaw detection has also been added so you should be able to capture great shots all the time. Display: The Galaxy Note 9 has a slightly larger 6.4-inch Infinity display than the 6.3 inch one on the Note 8. You can get lots of work done on this big display, while still carrying the Note 9 in your pocket. Samsung continues to set the bar with display technology and we look forward to seeing what independent testing shows this year. Multiple security options: With the Galaxy Note 9, you can set it up to unlock via facial recognition, iris scanning, fingerprint, pattern, PIN, password, and Google Smart Lock. Samsung improved the speed of unlocking with an iris scan/facial recognition combination option as well as moving the fingerprint scanner to the center of the back. Broad carrier availability: The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be available on all US wireless carriers and various retailers. Carrier offer different ways to finance the Note 9 as well. Fast charging and wireless charging: Once you experience the convenience of wireless charging it is tough to plug in a charger again. Apple and LG have adopted this technology, but others still require a cable to top off your phone. Samsung Pay: Google Pay is popular, but nothing beats Samsung Pay when it comes to the number of retail locations that are supported and the technology that allows you to replace your credit or debit card. More banks are added regularly, and Samsung offers a ton of promotions to encourage Samsung Pay use. Samsung DeX: People use their smartphones for everything and with the improvements in Samsung DeX the reality of using your phone as your only computer are close to being realized. A DeX docking station is no longer required as Samsung supports a simple in-line dongle for external HDMI display support.

It's clear that Samsung continues to push smartphone technology forward with the Note 9. Stay tuned for our full review and further coverage as we put the Note 9 through the ringer.