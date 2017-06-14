​Samsung launches Tizen-powered QLED signage

Samsung Electronics will launch new models of signage that run on Tizen 3.0, feature Knox security, and support HDR10, it has announced.

The South Korean tech giant unveiled the new models at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, and will begin selling them in the United States.

Samsung said the new models have an upgraded hardware chip for faster loading time, and will support HTML5 and Linux-based open-source platforms for developers.

Knox will provide multi-layer security solutions for hardware and protect Tizen 3.0 and apps, the company said. Clients will also get security APIs to build upon.

New models include updates to conventional LED signage and those with QLED technology, Samsung said.

QLED signage uses the same quantum dot technology that powers the company's QLED TVs. Quantum dot material is layered on top of LED to increase colour accuracy and resolution of the signage.

The QLED signage will be offered in 55 inches and 65 inches with HDR10 Plus after the South Korean tech giant previously partnering with Amazon to stream HDR10 Plus videos.

Samsung will additionally collaborate with auto-component firm Harman, which it acquired for $8 billion, in the signage business. Harman has AV controller solutions that will allow collaboration in the enterprise signage market, the company said.

The company last year began putting its Tizen operating system into outdoor signage as part of a plan to expand its OS use beyond simply smartphones.

It will launch Tizen 4.0 later this year to cover a wider array of devices for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, the company said.