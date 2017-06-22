​Samsung produces IoT-optimised Exynos i T200 processor

Samsung Electronics has launched the Exynos i T200, its first processor optimised for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the company has announced.

The South Korean tech giant said the chip has upped security and supports wireless connections, with hopes of giving it an advantage in the expanding IoT market.

Eynos i is a derivative brand of Eyxnos -- which is used by Samsung for its processors for smartphones -- aimed at IoT devices. Future processors for IoT will continue to carry the brand, a company spokesperson said.

The Exynos i T200 applies Samsung's 28-nanometer High-K Metal Gate process and has multiple cores, with the Cortex-R4 doing the heavy lifting and an independently operating Cortex-M0+ allowing for multifunctionality.

For example, if applied to a refrigerator, Cotext-R4 will run the OS and Cotex-M0+ will power LED displays on the doors.

The new chip also has Security Sub System hardware that allows for passwords and backing up data, and has a Physically Unclonable function that prevents illegal copying.

The Exynos i T200 supports 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and has Wi-Fi Alliance certification and Microsoft's Azure IoT certification. It also supports open-source IoT protocol standard IoTivity, suggested by Open Connectivity Foundation.

Samsung is keenly eyeing the IoT market, last month unveiling Tizen 4.0, the latest version of its operating system, which will be applicable to more devices than smartphones.

Last year, it also commercialised the ARTIK brand, which involves its IoT modules and cloud platform.

For the original Exynos brand, Samsung is mass producing the latest 10-nanometer ones for its own smartphones.