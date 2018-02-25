​Samsung puts business spin on Galaxy S9, joins Galaxy Note 8 with enterprise edition

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus with an improved camera, dual aperture lens and integration points with its Internet of things services. But Samsung also was speaking to businesses as much as consumers with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus launch at Mobile World Congress.

The core pitch from Samsung revolved around its camera, but as DJ Koh, head of the IT and mobile communications unit at Samsung, talked up the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus the company was rolling out an enterprise edition.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus: Should you upgrade based on specs, price and camera improvements?

Samsung announces Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Mechanical dual aperture camera and slow motion capture steal the show | Samsung DeX 2018: Software and hardware updates improve the enterprise experience | Samsung Galaxy S9 is here, but don't throw out that Note 8 just yet

Samsung Galaxy S9 Enterprise Edition is unlocked and set up with Knox tools to configure the device. Samsung Galaxy S9 Enterprise Edition is sold through resellers directly to enterprises.

Key features include:

Knox Configure, which enables enterprises to remotely provision and configure devices, and Knox 3.1.

Granular device settings.

Customizations for industry-specific use cases.

The ability to turn the Samsung Galaxy S9 Enterprise Edition to a single purpose appliance.

Enterprise firmware over the air so IT departments can manage a fleet of devices via a central OS.

Security updates for 4 years after market availability.

Product lifecycle management for two years.

A network of partners to tailor experiences for employees.

SEE: Samsung Galaxy S9: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

Samsung Galaxy S9 Enterprise Edition joins the Galaxy Note 8 in the business portfolio. Coupled with Samsung's DeX update and DeX Pad, the company is positioning its enterprise-grade high-end Galaxy devices as what could become a laptop replacement. Samsung is gunning for a continuum of mobile computing and even has incorporated its S-Pen in its laptops.

The enterprise edition of Galaxy S9 is available in black and available via channel partners March 16. The specs are the same as the Galaxy S9 including:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (Exynos outside the US)

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core (Exynos outside the US) Display : 5.8 inch 2960x1440 pixels resolution Super AMOLED

: 5.8 inch 2960x1440 pixels resolution Super AMOLED Operating system : Android 8 Oreo

: Android 8 Oreo RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64/128/256GB internal with microSD card slot

: 64/128/256GB internal with microSD card slot Cameras : Super speed dual pixel 12 megapixel with OIS and mechanical dual aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4). Front 8 megapixel camera, f/1.7.

: Super speed dual pixel 12 megapixel with OIS and mechanical dual aperture (f/1.5 and f/2.4). Front 8 megapixel camera, f/1.7. Battery : 3000 mAh with fast wired and wireless charging

: 3000 mAh with fast wired and wireless charging Water resistance : IP68

: IP68 Wireless connectivity : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5, ANT+, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou, MST

: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5, ANT+, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou, MST Audio : Dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm headset jack

: Dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm headset jack Sensors : Iris, pressure, Accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint, gyro, magnet, heart rate, proximity, RGB light

: Iris, pressure, Accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint, gyro, magnet, heart rate, proximity, RGB light Dimensions: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5 mm and 163 grams

What's unclear is whether enterprises will gravitate more to the larger-screen options such as the Galaxy S9 Plus or Galaxy Note 8. Samsung is ultimately pitching is customized industry use cases.