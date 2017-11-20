Samsung releases Tizen 3.0 update for Gear S3 smartwatch

The Samsung Gear S3 is Samsung's most powerful smartwatch and according to SamMobile a major update is now available.

I recently set my Gear S3 Frontier aside to focus on using the new Apple Watch Series 3 with my iPhone X, but am testing several Android phones and may be moving back to a Galaxy Note 8 in a month. The Samsung Gear Sport was recently released and it launched with Tizen 3.0 and some new functionality. This Gear S3 update brings these new features to last years watch.

According to the update pop-up that appears on your smartphone, this Gear S3 update includes the following:

Samsung Connect : Monitor and manage smart devices with the Gear S3.

: Monitor and manage smart devices with the Gear S3. Gear VR controller : Control your Gear VR from your wrist.

: Control your Gear VR from your wrist. PPT controller : Control your PowerPoint presentation with your Gear S3.

: Control your PowerPoint presentation with your Gear S3. Samsung Health : This app has been updated with support for continuous HR monitoring and multi-workout widgets.

: This app has been updated with support for continuous HR monitoring and multi-workout widgets. Contacts and Calendar : Enter new contacts and create events right from your Gear S3.

: Enter new contacts and create events right from your Gear S3. Bixby reminder : Support for Bixby reminders on your watch. Bixby Voice is not yet supported on the Gear S3 though.

: Support for Bixby reminders on your watch. Bixby Voice is not yet supported on the Gear S3 though. Send SOS: This feature now includes your altitude for a more precise fix of your location if you are in trouble.

There are a few more features that make the Gear S3 an even more functional and independent smartwatch. With LTE, you can use your Gear S3 as a stand-alone device for many basic needs.

As soon as I get home tonight I am charging up my Gear S3 and performing the update. It will be great to have the Gear S3 on my wrist again with all of the fantastic Strap Studio bands to match with my mood.