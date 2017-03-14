​Samsung SDI launches high-capacity ESS aimed for Europe

Samsung SDI has launched new energy storage system (ESS) products that boast high power and high capacity, aimed at the European market.

Samsung's battery-making affiliate unveiled the high-capacity E2 and high-power P3 models at Energy Storage Europe 2017 tradeshow in Dusseldorf, Germany, also attended by major ESS firms ABB, Siemens, and Younicos.

The E2 boasts a capacity of 9.1MWh per container, near double its predecessor the E1's 4.8MWh.

The company said that through its "differentiated" module design, it increased cell per container significantly in the E2.

The E2's module size has decreased to 35 meters from its predecessor's 42, and there are now 22 cells instead of 20. Within the ESS container, passages between cells have been narrowed to increase capacity -- what it calls "rack" technology -- while a new cooling technology prevents overheating.

It is aimed at new energy such as solar and wind power, Samsung SDI said.

The high-power P3, meanwhile, has increased power density to 78Ah from the 68Ah of its previous iteration. (High-power ESS is used to stabilize spectrum.)

Samsung SDI's batteries are reportedly being used for Tesla's electric car and new energy businesses. Tesla is planning to build five Gigafactories going forward, according to its letter to shareholders in February.

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he could solve Australia's energy crisis within 100 days of signing a contract.

Samsung SDI is the biggest vendor of ESS products as of 2015 with 18 percent market share, according to research firm B3.

According to Navigant Research, the global ESS market will grow to 4.3GWh this year and 14.8GWh by 2020, growing at an annual rate of 60 percent.