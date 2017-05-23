Samsung SDS joins global blockchain alliance EEA

Samsung SDS has joined the Enterprise Ehtereum Alliance (EEA) and will work to further expand its blockchain services globally, the company has announced.

The IT service affiliate of Samsung Electronics took part in Consensus 2017 Blockchain Summit hosted by EEA in New York, where it made the announcement.

EEA's members include Microsoft, Intel, JP Morgan, ING, and other top global tech and finance firms. The alliance's goal is to co-develop enterprise-oriented blockchain services based on Ethereum protocol.

Samsung SDS said it will seek new global business opportunities following the membership.

Samsung SDS is also working with Blocko, a Korean blockchain platform maker, for affiliate Samsung Card's services that use the technology.

It commercialized its Nexledger enterprise blockchain platform last month.

The company began investing in blockchain, or digital ledger, in 2015.

Blockchain is one of many new businesses Samsung has since launched, another being security. It invested in UK security firm Darktrace last year.