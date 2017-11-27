​Samsung SDS wins Seoul blockchain order

Samsung SDS has won an order from the Seoul city government to draw up a roadmap to apply blockchain for administrative use.

Seoul plans to first apply blockchain in municipal duties that actively collect private information of citizens.

It will apply blockchain to all administrative duties by 2022, including in public transportation, social security, and public safety.

The goal is to increase citizen convenience and increase transparency.

Samsung SDS will, for the next five months, take a comprehensive look at Seoul's governance environment to see how to apply and expand the use of blockchain.

The IT service provider will design a future model and come up with a step-by-step approach for application.

Samsung SDS, together with affiliate Samsung Card, first commercialised its blockchain platform Nexledger earlier this year.

In May, it joined global blockchain alliance EEA, whose members include Microsoft and Intel, to spread blockchain use globally.

Last month it applied its blockchain solution to local shipping firms for trials.

Samsung is pushing for its security solution offerings, such as Nexledger and its biometric solution Nexsign. Last month, it announced the integration of behavioral biometrics into Nexsign through a partnership with BioCatch.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE