​Samsung teases Galaxy Tab S3 in MWC invite

Samsung Electronics has teased its latest iPad rival, the Galaxy Tab S3, in its invitation for its press event at the upcoming Mobile World Congress.

A silhouette of the tablet with its signature home button can be seen on the invite for the event on February 26, the day before the launch of the tradeshow.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is rumored to come with a 9.2-inch display and be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820. It will have Android 7.0, a 1.2 megapixel back camera and 0.5 megapixel front camera, and will most likely be powered by 4GB RAM.

It is the successor to Galaxy Tab S2, launched in South Korea in August 2015.

The company confirmed earlier that a teaser for the upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone will be shown during the MWC, but it will not be officially announced.

The video will most likely highlight key features of the new smartphone, rumored to come in 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch models, both with the edge design.

Samsung in a press conference last month blamed faulty batteries for the Galaxy Note 7 fires. It said it will launch new smartphones after MWC and ensure new safety measures.

Semiconductors helped the firm post record profits for the fourth quarter last year despite the setback from the Note 7.