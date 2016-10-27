​Samsung to cap battery charge of unreturned Note 7s at 60 percent

Samsung Electronics will cap the battery charge at 60 percent for Galaxy Note 7s that have not been returned, the company has announced, in an attempt to speed up the recall.

Following the suggestion from state-run Korean Agency for Technology and Standards, Samsung will commence the software update at 2am on Saturday.

The South Korean tech giant rolled out a similar software update following the first recall of the Note 7 last month for the initial faulty batch.

The decision aims to encourage consumers to return the phablets for safety reasons. Many have not yet been returned despite Samsung ceasing production of the phone and asking consumers to return them.

Samsung said it was sorry for causing inconvenience but that it was necessary to ensure safety.

Since announcing the recall of the phone, the South Korean tech giant said the rate of exchanged phones remained low in its home country -- only 15 percent across both batches.

The company this week confirmed that a Note 8 is planned while announcing an upgrade program for Note 7 users that will give them a 50 percent discount off the new handset.