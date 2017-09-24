SAP acquires Gigya, plans to meld with Hybris, target omnichannel

SAP said it will acquire Gigya, a identity and access management vendor, in a deal that gives the company more consumer data for omnichannel experiences.

The enterprise software giant said it will meld Gigya's identity data platform with its SAP Hybris and its profiles. SAP is aiming to take the 1.3 billion customer identities managed by Gigya and better personalize and target its applications.

Gigya's platform captures customer profiles, opt-in, consent settings and preferences. Gigya and SAP already have an integration partnership.

With Gigya in the fold, SAP will offer a cloud data-as-a-service that can allow enterprises to better profile and convert customers.

Gigya's key sectors include media, e-commerce and travel. Many enterprises use Gigya as a registration system for their sites as well as social log-ins. Gigya also offers data integration, profile management and analytics tools for a company's first-party data.

Here's a use case for Gigya's tools.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but TechCrunch put the transaction at $350 million.

