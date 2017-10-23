SAP Brazil delivers first Leonardo case study

The Brazilian subsidiary of software giant SAP has unveiled its first local client for innovation suite Leonardo as well as positive performance overall in its third quarter results.

Local firm Citrosuco, responsible for 25 percent of the global orange juice market, has rolled out SAP Leonardo's Internet of Things capability to improve fleet optimization and supply chain planning in combination with other SAP products.

The agribusiness sector as a whole has claimed a larger slice of SAP Brazil's sales pie, with a three-digit increase of products sold to local companies from that sector on the same period last year.

Cloud remains a bestseller for the company in Brazil: for the seventh consecutive quarter, the company has seen a sales boost in such contracts with sought-after products including HR platform SuccessFactors and private hosting service SAP Hana Enterprise Cloud, which enables the transition from the on-premise model to the cloud.

"Having a cloud-based business application environment is critical for our customers to innovate more and make their businesses more efficient," says SAP Brazil president Cristina Palmaka.

"Cloud is the keyword for the digital transformation of organizations and is able to take businesses, of all sizes and segments, to sustainable growth that meets the demands of consumers," Palmaka adds.

"[SAP Brazil's financial result] reinforces our strategy to offer the market a complete platform for ERP, running in the cloud with all the infrastructure and support available to clients, which is a unique selling point."