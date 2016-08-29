SAP launches HCM app center with more than 100 partners

SAP on Monday announced it's partnering with more than 100 companies to offer deeper integrations with its SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite. It's launching an app center with a directory of its new partners, including companies like Box, DocuSign, and WorkForce.

The app center should give customers an easy way to access partner software applications. Additionally, it "provides a compelling reason for millions of developers out there to innovate and build HR apps that talk to our platform and support our clients", said Mike Ettling, president of SAP SuccessFactors, in a statement.

Meanwhile, SAP partners will be able to leverage open APIs, intelligent services, and the SAP HANA Cloud Platform. SuccessFactor, which SAP acquired in 2012, opened its platform as part of the SAP HANA Cloud Platform in 2013.

The global HCM market, according to one forecast, should grow from $12.59 billion in 2016 to $19.88 billion by 2021.

More on HCM: