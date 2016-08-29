SAP launches HCM app center with more than 100 partners

Box, WorkForce, DocuSign, and several other companies are rolling out new integrations with SAP SuccessFactors.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Enterprise Software

SAP on Monday announced it's partnering with more than 100 companies to offer deeper integrations with its SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite. It's launching an app center with a directory of its new partners, including companies like Box, DocuSign, and WorkForce.

what's hot on zdnet

The app center should give customers an easy way to access partner software applications. Additionally, it "provides a compelling reason for millions of developers out there to innovate and build HR apps that talk to our platform and support our clients", said Mike Ettling, president of SAP SuccessFactors, in a statement.

Meanwhile, SAP partners will be able to leverage open APIs, intelligent services, and the SAP HANA Cloud Platform. SuccessFactor, which SAP acquired in 2012, opened its platform as part of the SAP HANA Cloud Platform in 2013.

The global HCM market, according to one forecast, should grow from $12.59 billion in 2016 to $19.88 billion by 2021.

More on HCM:

Related Topics:

Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work Collaboration Developer
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All