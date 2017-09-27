SAP outlines blockchain plans for IoT

SAP fleshed out its blockchain plans and outlined a series of partners such as NetApp, Capgemini, HCL Technologies and Deloitte to co-develop systems.

The enterprise software giant is aiming to make its Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) platform an integrated part of IoT, manufacturing and digital supply chain products. SAP's way forward on the effort is to work with co-innovation partners to validate use cases and create business models for blockchain usage.

SAP's blockchain technology is part of its digital innovation system Leonardo, described by the company as a way to combine differentiating software capabilities in machine learning, IoT, big data, analytics, and blockchain on its SAP Cloud Platform.

In addition to the opening of its co-innovation program, SAP also opened registration for the Leonardo Blockchain Early Access program, which provides access to standard SAP products that have been retooled with blockchain functionality.

"Blockchain is a transformative technology that can simplify multiparty transactions and open new possibilities for digital innovation in many industries," said Tanja Rueckert, president of IoT and Digital Supply Chain at SAP. "Our early access customers and partners can join SAP to get a first-mover advantage innovating and scaling blockchain as a core part of their Internet of Things strategies."

SAP made several other announcements at its TechEd event in Las Vegas this week. The software giant updated several products in its analytics portfolio, including Digital Boardroom, Lumira, and the SAP Analytics Cloud.

Meanwhile, the SAP Cloud platform was updated with new business services, digital experience services, product capabilities and strategic partnerships. The company also launched the S/4HANA Cloud SDK running on SAP's Cloud Platform. The SDK is meant to encourage partners and ISVs to build applications on SAP's cloud.

