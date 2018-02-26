SAP updates its Cloud Platform SDK for iOS

Video: Singapore adopts SAP Health for improved cancer treatment

At Mobile World Congress this week, SAP is updating its SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS with new controls and tighter integration with the Xcode dev environment.

The enterprise software giant is also introducing a new consumption-based commercial model for customers configuring and using SAP Cloud Platform services.

SAP said the new consumption model makes it easier to obtain cloud credits and provision cloud services from a centralized dashboard. On the transparency front, businesses will notice more detailed usage stats and analytics on their cloud credit consumption and balance.

The Cloud Platform SDK for iOS, which lets businesses extend enterprise apps to mobile devices, is getting improved integrations to other SAP Cloud Platform services and new consumer-grade experiences. The updated SDK will also support SAP Leonardo services, including image recognition from mobile apps, along with new accessibility to SAP APIs within apps.

Read also: Microsoft and SAP both commit to running SAP HANA on Azure internally

In addition, SAP said new analytic controls will offer real-time data analytics and visualizations within mobile apps from SAP S/4 HANA, SAP Cloud Platform Big Data Services, and the SAP HANA business data platform.

"The new consumption-based commercial model for SAP Cloud Platform makes it even easier for our customers and partners to build and extend innovative solutions utilizing our increasing portfolio of platform and business services," said Björn Goerke, SAP Cloud Platform president and chief technology officer.

