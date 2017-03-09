Seagate 12TB Enterprise Capacity hard drive pushes 42U rack capacity to 10PB

Seagate

Server storage getting a bit tight? Seagate's new 12TB Enterprise Capacity helium-filled drive might be just what you need.

Seagate's new drop-in replacement 12TB drive allows cloud providers and OEMs to cope with the ever-growing amounts of data that hyperscale customers need to store and have access to, while at the same time keeping TCO concerns to a minimum.

Highlights

Highly scalable hard drive storage that is rapidly deployable for maximum performance and energy efficiency for Open Compute Project (OCP) platforms

4.16ms average latency

24x7 use and five-year warranty

Encryption option

Robust sealed-drive architecture

256MB cache (compared to 128MB for Seagate's 10TB Enterprise Capacity drive)

550TB/year workload rating - ten times the workload rating of desktop drives

Industry's best MTBF rating at 2.5M hours

6Gb/s SATA or 12Gb/s SAS interface options

Excellent IOPS/TB storage for unstructured data

Up to 21 percent improvement in IOPS/watt over similar 12TB HDDs on the market

0.5 watts less power than other drives, equating to approximately a 6 percent savings for a 10PB solution

10 grams lighter per drive, or approximately a 2 percent weight reduction in a 10PB rack-based solution

Cloud providers will begin getting volume shipments of the drive for evaluation purposes beginning June.

But Seagate isn't standing still and has plans to release 14TB and 16TB helium-filled drives over the next year to 18 months, with 20TB drives landing 2020.

