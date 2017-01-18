Slack adds threaded conversations to collaboration mix

Slack is launching threaded conversations dubbed Threads in a move that aims to make it easier to follow discussions.

With the move, Slack is looking to cut down on the noise that can happen when multiple conversations and discussions are happening at once. Threads will be added to Slack for teams.

According to Slack, Threads will provide a better way to organize and focus conversations and provide context. Threads will also be used in Slack's flex pane so users can see sub topics and find conversations.

In addition, Slack said it is hoping that Threads will keep direct messages in a conversation for better channel tracking. In an FAQ, Slack noted:

People sometimes have a tendency to take side conversations into direct messages; we hope providing a space for these side conversations in Threads will help keep them in channel

For Slack, the move to Threads aims to follow a familiar playbook that has been used by various collaboration apps and email programs such as Google's Gmail.

Slack said that Threads can be used with a follow button and can get notifications. Threads can also be shared.

