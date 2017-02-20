So how is open-source CyanogenMod heir LineageOS doing after just one month?

Image: OnePlus

LineageOS, the recently launched successor to CyanogenMod, now has over 500,000 active installs

The open-source mobile operating system emerged in the wake of Cyanogen Inc's implosion late last year. While Cyanogen Inc's commercial services were shuttered, a group of developers assumed responsibility for the community version of CyanogenMod and renamed the project LineageOS.

LineageOS only released its first builds in late January for a set of around 80 devices capable of running Android Marshmallow 6.0 and Nougat 7.0, but it's now gained well over 500,000 users.

According to LineageOS statistics page, in the month since releasing the first builds it now has 543,000 active installs. These installs are likely drawn from some of the 10 million devices that had been running CyanogenMod at one point in the past few years.

While it's still far fewer users than CyanogenMod had, active install numbers are growing steadily. LineageOS passed the 500,000 milestone two days ago, as Android Police reported.

LineageOS has also announced broader device support in version 14.1 of LineageOS, with builds available for the Wileyfox Storm, Galaxy Tab S 8.4 Wi-Fi model, the Galaxy Tab S 10.5 Wi-Fi model, and the 2014 Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 Wi-Fi model. It also added LineageOS 13.0 support for the LePro 3.

A software update for version 14.1 also includes Google's February patches for Android, while patches are yet to arrive for version 13.0. LineageOS developers have built an experimental toolset to help existing CyanogenMod users migrate apps and data to the new OS.

It looks like Cyanogen Inc's brief partnership with OnePlus is now benefiting LineageOS. The statistics page reveals that the model with the most number of active installs is the OnePlus One, codenamed 'bacon', with nearly 42,000 installs, followed by around 20,000 installs each for the RedMi Note 3, OnePlus 3/3T, and the international Samsung Galaxy S3.

In total, the ROM is now installed on 821 different models in 186 locations.

