Apple iPhone vs Samsung Galaxy models: Specs, prices, and features compared

iPhone X: An early first look

Apple and Samsung each now have three flagship-caliber smartphones. Apple's iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X were just announced, and they will become available in the coming weeks (November for the iPhone X), while Samsung's devices are currently in customers' hands.

Read also: iPhone X: The hardware behind Face ID | Apple says new iPhones are 'custom tuned for AR' | Buying a new iPhone just got more expensive | Inside Apple's A11 Bionic chip

We've rounded up the specifications for each device and put them side by side in the fancy chart below. As you will see, all six devices are competitively equipped without a clear leader based off of specs alone.

I think one of the most notable specs to compare is the overall size of the iPhone X to not only the Galaxy line but Apple's as well. Since most of us have yet to see one in person, it's hard to get a good idea of its size. Just this week, I received this iPhone X case from Nodus:

As you can see, I used the case as a crude way to gauge the size of the iPhone X next to the cases of an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 7 Plus (both of which are roughly the same size as the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, respectively).

Read also: Apple iPhone innovative? No, it's Android that leads for world firsts, says Qualcomm | iPhone X, iPhone 8 UK price: Apple thinks you should pay more than US users | Apple iPhone X sets the stage for future price hikes, not innovation

Another notable difference is the display quality, especially when you look at the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Both devices have an LCD screen, while all other devices on the list boast OLED displays and a higher resolution.

Outside of the size comparison, the decision on which of these devices is best for you comes down to preferred size, budget, and, for some, preferred operating system.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

iPhone X: How outrageous is that $999 price tag?

The iPhone X starts at $999 for 64 gigabytes of storage, with that price rising to $1,149 for those who want 256 gigabytes of storage. Is this price tag justifiable or is it outrageous?

Get your iPhone ready for iOS 11

Here's what you need to do to make sure that your upgrade goes smoothly and you don't lose any data.

Why I'm now using Android and might skip the iPhone 8

Circumstances caused me to change to Android handsets as my daily driver instead of my iPhone 7 Plus. Now I'm not sure I want to go back.