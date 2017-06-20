SUSE release Container-as-a-Service Platform

Unless you've been living under an SCO UnixWare server you know that Docker, and other container technologies, are taking over IT. SUSE, the major European Linux company, also saw this coming, so it's releasing its all-in-one Linux and container platform: SUSE Container-as-a-Service (CaaS) Platform.

SUSE's not the first to try this approach. CoreOS Container Linux gets that honor. But CaaS is providing a solid SUSE Enterprise Linux Server (SLES)-based container platform for modern enterprises turning to containers for their IT needs.

SUSE CaaS Platform consists of three key components. It starts with CaaS's purpose-built Linux , SUSE MicroOS. This lightweight Linux is built on the newly released SLES 12 SP2.

On top of that, CaaS runs both Linux's fundamental LXC and Docker containers. To install and configure these components, SUSE uses the Salt DevOps program.

To manage all the containers and their clusters, CaaS uses Kubernetes-based container orchestration. Kubernetes has also been adopted by CoreOS and Red Hat for their container management.

Put it all together and SUSE claims it gives businesses three advantages:

Reduced time to market using out-of-the-box platform capabilities that enable customers to implement orchestration using production grade Kubernetes, deploy resilient container services, maximize portability, and develop in a trusted computing environment.

Increased operational efficiency with automation of deployment management tasks and full application life-cycle support of containers using the built-in container tool-set. It also provides capabilities to manage on-premise registry, build container images, securely patch container images, collaborate securely and use trusted images from the SUSE Registry.

Deploy DevOps for improved application life-cycle management. It bridges developers and operations using a single, unified container platform that helps save development and operations time. It also makes it easy to deploy microservices and enables coexistence of configuration and code.

"SUSE envisions several key use cases for its CaaS platform, including the enablement of DevOps and microservices implementations for faster and more automated application releases across different infrastructure," said Jay Lyman, 451 Research's principal analyst for Cloud Management and Containers in a statement. "Organizations interested in enterprise-grade security, reliability and scalability with containers are the ones most likely to be interested in the SUSE CaaS Platform."

These days, that's pretty much every company. If you want to get started with containers in an easy all-in-one package, you should give SUSE CaaS Platform a try.

