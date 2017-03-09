T-Mobile increases unlimited data slowdown to 30GB

Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you use a lot of data on T-Mobile's network, you may find today's news a welcome sight.

The wireless company has quietly raised the amount of data you can use in a billing cycle from 28GB to 30GB before you are at risk of having your connection speed slowed down.

The change was first reported by TMONews. T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Over the course of the last few weeks, we've heard a lot about unlimited data plans. Verizon announced a new unlimited plan which kicked off changes T-Mobile and Sprint's long-standing unlimited plans. After a failed first attempt to get its unlimited data plan right, AT&T later announced a more competitive (yet still more expensive) unlimited data plan of its own.

T-Mobile's increase likely isn't a response to increased competition, as already offered the highest data allotment among the four carriers. Instead, thanks to wording in the fine print it appears the company adjusts the threshold every quarter based on network performance and usage.

Be sure to view our unlimited plan comparison chart for an easy to decipher breakdown of plans.

