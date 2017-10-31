Tableau, GE Aviation partner on data analytics for airline industry

GE Aviation is expanding its partnership with the business intelligence firm Tableau, the companies announced Tuesday, to provide visual analytics services that can help the airline industry improve fuel efficiency, aircraft safety and customer experiences.

Targeting both commercial and military airline customers, the new agreement combines Predix, GE's industrial cloud platform, with Tableau's visual analytics capabilities. The new deal makes GE Aviation a global alliance and reselling partner of Tableau.

Through this partnership, aviation customers will be able to analyze detailed data on their own performance, as well as industry data, via reports created in Tableau through Predix.

Using the Predix platform, GE monitors around 35,000 engines in the field. This produces more than 100 million flight records each year -- amounting to more than 1 million terabytes of data captured a day -- that can be used to inform the industry. The records provide information helpful for engine diagnostics and maintenance requirements, flight patterns and fuel usage.

"Aviation customers are not only looking for ways to make sense of their own data but also want to see data trends from across the industry," said Dan Miller, EVP of worldwide sales, services and support for Tableau, said in a statement.

GE has partnered with multiple other tech companies so that customers can more easily leverage the data amassed on the Predix platform. For instance, GE Aviation partnered with Teradata, combining Teradata's operations and business analytics software with Predix. GE is also partnering with Apple to develop mobile apps for industrial operators using Predix.

