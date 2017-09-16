Tanoshi launches Kickstarter campaign for Android 2-in-1 laptop for kids

With the market shifting from tablets to 2-in-1 devices over the last couple of years, it's certainly not surprising that system makers targeting kids would test out adding kid-friendly hybrid laptops to their lineups. (Certainly the rise of Chromebooks in schools have helped fuel this shift.) The Kurio Smart started this trend a couple of years back with its Windows tablet with detachable keyboard, and now a startup hopes to crowdfund a convertible notebook running Android for children.

Silicon Valley-based Tanoshi has taken to Kickstarter to raise $50,000 for its 2-in-1, which would combine features for kids and parents alike. In addition to the requisite pre-loaded educational apps that all kid devices come with, Tanoshi has added a fun touch in including emoji shortcut keys on the keyboard, along with ways for parents to monitor their children's use of the computer.

Specifically, you will be able to use Google Family Link, an app that not only will let parents keep an eye on what their offspring are doing on the Tanoshi, but even control access to the system itself by shutting it down remotely. That's thanks to the integration of Family Link with Android (though the parents' app can run on an iOS device, the child's must run Android 7.0 or higher), which may be why Tanoshi chose that OS to power its device instead of Chrome.

Using Android also keeps component costs down, as the Tanoshi is equipped with an unnamed quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen display. As it's designed for younger children (ages 6 to 12), the chassis color choices (pink and blue) are appropriately bright, but it is a bit surprising that it doesn't appear to have any of the durability features that some other kid-friendly PCs possess (such as spill-resistant keyboard and some form of drop protection).

As of this writing, Tanoshi has just started its Kickstarter campaign, which will allow you to purchase one for $199. a pair for $269, or three for $399. You also have the option to purchase three or five laptops and donate them to children in need. If the campaign is fully funded, the first units are expected to ship before Christmas.