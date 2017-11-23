Tesla's South Australian battery to begin final testing

The world's largest lithium-ion battery being built in South Australia to store renewable energy is about to enter final testing.

State Premier Jay Weatherill has said Elon Musk's Tesla has finished installing the battery powerpacks at Jamestown, in the state's mid-north, where they are linked to an adjacent wind farm.

Weatherill said the 100-megawatt battery will now be energised and tested to ensure it meets all energy market and state government regulatory requirements, and will be up and running in time for the Southern Hemisphere's summer season.

When first announced in July, the battery came with a guarantee from Musk that it would be working within 100 days of the grid interconnection agreement being signed, or it would be free for the South Australian government.

The 100MW/129MWh battery is expected to provide backup and stability services through energy storage to the South Australian grid.

Last week, Musk unveiled the Tesla Semi, an electric truck with a range of 500 miles that is slated to be in production by 2019.

TechRepublic: Elon Musk and the cult of Tesla: How a tech startup rattled the auto industry to its core

While Tesla has yet to disclose the cost, battery size, or distribution plans for its new trucks, a number of companies have already signed up to purchase units.

In September, Musk's SpaceX venture also announced its plans for the BFR rocket, which is intended to allow for manned missions to Mars, as well as travel to any city on Earth within an hour after launch.

With AAP

Related Coverage

Five things you need to know about Tesla's new electric semi truck

Tesla just unveiled an all-electric, semi-trailer truck at an event in California, and here's all you need to know.

Tesla nearing deal to build its own plant in China: Report

Tesla is passing on the joint venture route and plans to build its own electric car plant in Shanghai's free-trade zone, a new report said.

Tesla's solar roofs could revolutionize the industry

Tesla and SolarCity have just unveiled a new series of solar roofs that look almost indistinguishable from traditional ones, and are said to cost the same amount of money.

Here are all the companies that have bought Tesla's electric semi truck so far (TechRepublic)

The Tesla Semi was formally unveiled in November 2017, and a host of big-name companies have pre-ordered the trucks to try them out.

Will human drivers always be the weak link when sharing the road with autonomous vehicles? (TechRepublic)

A collision between a self-driving shuttle and a human-driven truck in Las Vegas shows the inevitability of accidents, and who is more likely to be at fault, as we share the road with robots.