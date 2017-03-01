This is Porche Design's Book One, a luxury Windows 10 two-in-one

Image: Porsche Design

Porsche Design has come up with a luxury two-in-one Windows 10 PC with a hinge that allows the tablet unit to rotate as well as detach.

The company's Book One device is a high-end hybrid laptop/tablet with a milled aluminium housing and a matte anodized surface finish, and what the company describes as "subtle Porsche Design branding" on the top of the tablet and beneath the screen.

The company is emphasising what it calls the 'VarioHinge', which it has designed to allow the tablet unit of the two-in-one to not only to detach, but also to rotate through 360 degrees. According to Porsche Design, the hinge and its stainless-steel cog wheels are inspired by the transmission of a sports car.

The digital stylus, also developed by Studio F. A. Porsche, is optimized for use with Windows Ink, "providing a natural writing experience with all the benefits of digital connectivity". A magnetic pen holder is built into the right side of the tablet.

While it's Porsche Design's first two-in-one device, the brand has worked on plenty of other tech products -- most recently a high-end version of Huawei's Mate 9 smartphone.

The laptop -- due to go on sale in April -- packs an Core i7 Intel processor and 512GB of SSD storage, with Windows 10 and support for Windows Hello via an infrared camera.

The Book One will go on sale in Porsche Design Stores and in specialist shops. The price of the premium device in Germany is €2,795 and $2,495 in the US. That might seem a lot, but it's still not the most expensive Windows 10 two-in-one you can buy: Microsoft's own top-of-the-range Surface Book (admittedly with 1TB of storage) will set you back $3,199.

Porsche Design Book One specs

Dimensions

Two-in-one 311.4 x 226.5 x 15.9 mm, tablet 311.4 x 209.5 x 7.7 mm

Weight

1580g (tablet 758 g)

Display

10-finger-multitouch QHD+ IPS-display with 3200 x 1800 pixel resolution

CPU & RAM

7th Gen Intel Core i7-7500U processor (2.70GHz-3.50GHz), 16GB RAM

Storage

512 GB SSD

Camera

5MP front camera with additional infrared camera for Windows Hello

Audio

Two integrated microphones and stereo speakers

Battery

Li-polymer battery with up to 14 hours normal use and a charging time below 2 hours

Ports & slots

USB Type-C 3.1, USB Type-C 3.1/Thunderbolt, 2 USB Type-A 3.0, MicroSD card reader

