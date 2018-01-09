Toyota, Lexus will add Amazon Alexa to some models in 2018

CNET/CBS Interactive

Toyota on Tuesday said it will start adding Alexa voice services to select Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the US in 2018, with a rollout to additional models taking place in 2019.

Toyota detailed it will include Alexa in Toyota Entune 3.0 App Suite and Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0, but didn't say which specific models will get the infotainment system updates in 2018.

Toyota is the latest in a swarm of companies at CES 2018 adding Amazon's voice assistant to their products. Infotainment systems providers Panasonic and Garmin announced Alexa integration, along with other automakers and smart home gadget firms.

"Voice services are rapidly becoming more popular and through our integration with Amazon Alexa, Toyota and Lexus customers will soon be able to easily speak to Alexa in their cars while on-the-go," Zack Hicks, SVP and CIO of Toyota Motor North America, said in a statement.

Alexa integration into Toyota and Lexus infotainment systems will allow driver and passengers to ask for directions, control entertainment, queue news, control the smart home, and access other Alexa skills available through Amazon's marketplace.