Turn your iPhone/Android into a satellite phone

I find it pretty weird that there's cellphone coverage on the top of Mount Everest, yet there are loads of dead spots in my neighborhood. One way to get guaranteed cellphone coverage anywhere in the world is to own a satellite phone, and now you can transform your existing smartphone into a satellite phone by just sliding it into a case.

See also: Apple products you shouldn't buy in 2018

Yes, that's right, you no longer need a dedicated satellite phone. What you need is a Thuraya SatSleeve.

Just slide on the sleeve, and BINGO! You have a satellite phone.

In addition to offering support for calls and SMS messaging, the latest SatSleeves also have satellite data functionalities for emails, instant messaging, browsing and so on.

Yes, calls and data are going to cost you an arm and a leg (don't be surprised if it adds up to several dollars a minute depending on where you want to use your handset). But for those time when you just have to make - or receive - that call, nothing beats a satellite phone.

The SatSleeve comes in three flavors:

SatSleeve for iPhone : Adaptor for iPhone 5/5s is inside the package (adaptors for iPhone 4/4s and iPhone 6/6S are available from Thuraya Service Partners)

: Adaptor for iPhone 5/5s is inside the package (adaptors for iPhone 4/4s and iPhone 6/6S are available from Thuraya Service Partners) SatSleeve for Android : Adaptor for Samsung Galaxy S4 is inside the package (adaptors for Samsung Galaxy S3 and S5 are available from Thuraya Service Partners)

: Adaptor for Samsung Galaxy S4 is inside the package (adaptors for Samsung Galaxy S3 and S5 are available from Thuraya Service Partners) SatSleeve+: A universal sleeve compatible with a variety of iPhones and Android devices.

There's also Hotspot version that is more of a desk-mounted satellite phone hub, as opposed to a sleeve that fits onto your existing smartphone.

The SatSleeve also features a built-in rechargeable battery to extend the battery life of your smartphone, and there's an optional solar charger for those times your adventures take you far from a power socket.

The SatSleeve isn't a cheap solution - it costs around $499 - but if you need coverage where there isn't a ground-based carrier service, this could very well be what you need.

See also: