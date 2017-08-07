Twilio beats Q2 revenue targets

Cloud-based communications provider Twilio reported better-than-expected second quarter financial results Monday. The company delivered a Q2 net loss of $7.2 million, or 8 cents per share.

Twilio's non-GAAP earnings clocked in at a loss of 5 cents a share on revenue of $95.9 million, up 49 percent year over year. Wall Street was bracing for a loss of 11 cents a share on revenue of $86.2 million.

Twilio's share price was up as much as 12 percent in after hours trading.

"Once again this quarter, we saw a large number of companies across a variety of industries place their trust in our platform," said Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson. Twilio says it now has 43,431 active customer accounts, up from 40,696 last quarter.

Looking to the current quarter, analysts are expecting a loss of 8 cents a share on revenue of $89.7 million.

Twilio responded with revenue expectations between $91 million to $93 million with an adjusted earnings loss per share of 8 cents to 7 cents.