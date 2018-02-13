Twilio tops Q4 targets, CFO to depart

Cloud-based communications provider Twilio reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results Tuesday.

The company posted a Q4 net loss of $20.2 million, or 20 cents per share.

Twilio's non-GAAP earnings were a loss of 3 cents a share on revenue of $115.2 million, up 41 percent year over year. Wall Street was bracing for a loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $103.7 million.

For the year, Twilio's revenue was $399 million, up 44 percent annually, with an EPS loss of 19 cents a share. Shares of Twilio were up nearly 7 percent in after market trading.

"We are kicking off our tenth year as a company with fabulous momentum. I'm very proud of the team for our fourth quarter performance, but my excitement lies in the foundations we've laid for the next ten years of Twilio," said Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson. "We are poised for a stellar year ahead, built on our relentless focus on customer success, quality, and software-fueled innovation."

Twilio also announced that CFO Lee Kirkpatrick was leaving the company after six years on the job. A search for his replacement will begin shortly and should be completed before the end of the year, Twilio said.

Elsewhere on the balance sheet, Twilio said that it ended 2017 with 48,979 active customer accounts, up from 36,606 active accounts the year prior. In terms of guidance, Twilio said it expects a first quarter EPS loss between 7 cents and 6 cents, with revenue in the range of $115 million and $117 million. Analysts expect Twilio to report Q1 earnings with a loss of 5 cents a share with revenue of $108.2 million.