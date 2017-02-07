Twilio tops Q4 targets, revenue up 60 percent

Cloud-based communications provider Twilio reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results Tuesday.

The company delivered a Q4 net loss of $12.8 million, or 15 cents per share.

Twilio's non-GAAP earnings were a loss of 4 cents a share on revenue of $82 million, up 60 percent year-over-year. Wall Street was bracing for a loss of 5 cents a share on revenue of $74.2 million.

For the year, Twilio's revenue was $277.3 million, up 66 percent annually, with an EPS loss of 16 cents a share.

"Our fourth quarter and full year results demonstrate the power of our platform business model that starts with developers and extends to some of the largest enterprises in the world," said Twilio chief executive Jeff Lawson, in a statement. "As we look into 2017, we will continue to invest in innovation and growth with the goal of powering the software-based future of communications."

Elsewhere on Twilio's balance sheet, the company says it now has 36,606 active customer accounts, up from the 34,457 accounts it had at the end of Q3.

Looking ahead, Twilio issued Q1 2017 revenue outlook between $82 million to $84 million with an adjusted earnings loss per share of 6 cents to 7 cents.