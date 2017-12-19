Twitter introduces enterprise API to help boost customer engagement

Twitter

Twitter has released an enterprise version of its Account Activity API, that will enable developers to better build apps for companies to engage with customers through direct messages, chatbots, and other tools.

Twitter said Tuesday its enterprise version of Account Activity API is now available and designed for those who need data for a large number of accounts, multiple webhook URLs, reliability features such as retries, or managed support.

Twitter's Account Activity API was released to developers in beta form last April that provides the full set of activities related to an account in real time. This includes likes, mentions, replies, retweets, and more. Twitter said Tuesday that Account Activity API has entered into a standard beta.

Companies including Samsung, MTV, TBS, and Wendy's have used the new API for chatbots to launch marketing campaigns.

Earlier this year, Twitter also introduced direct message features that allow companies to better engage with customers through quick replies, welcome messages, prompts, and more. Twitter said the Direct Message features are now out of beta, fully functional and supported, just in time for enterprise apps to take advantage of the new Twitter APIs.

Tesco, Evernote, and others have used the direct message features for customer service.

Twitter added Tuesday it also plans (via TechCrunch) to add typing indicators and read receipts for direct messages as activities in the Account Activity API to create more natural conversation starting January 15.

The new enterprise features come as part of an overall API refresh from Twitter as it works to better connect with the developer community. In November, Twitter launched a premium version to give developers access to more data like tweets per request as well as more complex queries and better paid search features with filtering and more data.