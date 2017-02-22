Verizon to trial 5G in 11 cities as it eyes commercializing service

Verizon said it will trial 5G pre-commercial services in 11 markets in the U.S. as it runs its network through its paces.
5G connectivity is supposed to offer fiber-like speeds via wireless. Verizon is currently building out its cell sites.
The trials will hit 11 cities by mid-2017. Those cities include:
- Ann Arbor,
- Atlanta,
- Bernardsville (NJ),
- Brockton (MA),
- Dallas,
- Denver,
- Houston,
- Miami,
- Sacramento,
- Seattle,
- and Washington, D.C.
For Verizon, the rollout of 5G trials is a step toward commercializing gigabit broadband service. The 5G network is being built with Verizon partners Cisco, Ericsson, Intel, LG, Nokia, Qualcomm and Samsung.
At Mobile World Congress next week, there is likely to be a good amount of talk about chipsets and 5G services. Verizon said chipsets from Intel, Qualcomm and Samsung are being made available and international development of 5G is continuing.
More:
- Ericsson launches 5G platform with federated network slicing
- Fiber broadband: Is it a waste with 5G and Elon Musk's satellites on the horizon?
- Ericsson and IBM announce 5G 'breakthrough'
- SK Telecom achieves top 5G speeds on BMW connected car
- AT&T to start rolling out 5G markets in Austin, Indianapolis
- The 5G future will support up to 22 million jobs, Qualcomm says
Join Discussion
Powered by Livefyre