Verizon to trial 5G in 11 cities as it eyes commercializing service

Verizon said it will trial 5G pre-commercial services in 11 markets in the U.S. as it runs its network through its paces.

5G connectivity is supposed to offer fiber-like speeds via wireless. Verizon is currently building out its cell sites.

The trials will hit 11 cities by mid-2017. Those cities include:

Ann Arbor,

Atlanta,

Bernardsville (NJ),

Brockton (MA),

Dallas,

Denver,

Houston,

Miami,

Sacramento,

Seattle,

and Washington, D.C.

For Verizon, the rollout of 5G trials is a step toward commercializing gigabit broadband service. The 5G network is being built with Verizon partners Cisco, Ericsson, Intel, LG, Nokia, Qualcomm and Samsung.

At Mobile World Congress next week, there is likely to be a good amount of talk about chipsets and 5G services. Verizon said chipsets from Intel, Qualcomm and Samsung are being made available and international development of 5G is continuing.

