Verizon to use Samsung for first commercial 5G network rollout

Samsung announced Wednesday it will provide Verizon with routers and radio frequency planning services for the carrier's initial 5G commercial rollout that will begin in Sacramento, CA in the second half of 2018.

Samsung will build Verizon custom fixed 5G home routers, and 5G Radio Access Units (RAN) that are comprised of a compact radio base station and virtualized RAN elements. Samsung said it used in-house technology and assets to develop "the first commercial ASIC-based 5G modems and mmWave RFICs."

"Together with Verizon, we have explored the vast potential of 5G through market trials across the US," Mark Louison, a senior vice president at Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement. "At the same time, Samsung applied lessons learned from these real-world trials to ensure that our complete end-to-end 5G portfolio is ready for commercial service."

In 2018, Verizon plans to deploy between three and five 5G networks across the US. No other locations have been confirmed.

Verizon and Samsung previously linked for 5G trials in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, Texas, and Washington DC.

During the trials, Samsung said environmental factors like rain and snow haven't interrupted services and a single 5G radio has been able to reach the 19th floor of a multi-dwelling unit.

Verizon has also utilized Qualcomm, Ericsson, Cisco, Samsung, Intel, LG, and Nokia to roll out its pre-commercial 5G trial networks across the US.